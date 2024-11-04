AYNA Adjusts Public Transport Routes Ahead of COP29 Climate Summit in Baku

In preparation for the COP29 international climate conference, Azerbaijan’s capital Baku is set to alter a number of bus routes on November 3 between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., according to the Azerbaijan Ground Transport Agency (AYNA). The temporary adjustments aim to ensure a smooth and safe flow of traffic in the city, optimize public transit management, and enhance convenience for passengers.

AYNA has released a list of modified bus routes that will have their operational paths and final stops changed temporarily. The impacted routes include buses serving the neighborhoods of Mammadli, Buzovna, Mashtaga, Bilgah, Nardaran, Ramana, Balakhani, and several residential complexes, which will now travel from Zabrat Highway along Balakhani Road to the "Ulduz" metro station.

Other major modifications will affect routes originating from Badamdar, Lokbatan, Bayil, Yasamal, and New Yasamal districts, as well as buses from the Baku International Bus Terminal headed downtown. These services will now terminate at the "Elm Academy" metro station.

Additional route adjustments involve services from Sabunchu railway station to Bakikhanov district and “Neftchilar” metro station, now redirected via Asif Asadullayev and Yaver Aliyev streets. Buses operating from Ramana and Sabunchu to Gara Garayev Avenue, as well as those connecting “Darnagul” metro to Sabunchu railway, will operate along Balakhani Road.

In anticipation of increased traffic in areas surrounding COP29 conference venues, several bus routes will also see their final stops reassigned to reduce congestion and maintain efficient transport for residents and visitors.

Notable changes include:

Buses from the “Nariman Narimanov” metro station, 7th and 9th micro-districts, will now terminate near “28 May” metro.

Routes from Ahmadli, Sabunchu, and other neighborhoods will redirect to the “Xetai” metro station.

Services from Zabrat’s “Brick Factory” and nearby areas will terminate at Sabunchu railway station.

The popular route between Pirshagi residential complexes and Savalan will stop at Zabrat Circle.

AYNA has encouraged residents to plan their commutes in light of these temporary route changes, which aim to enhance accessibility and safety during the high-profile climate event. COP29, hosted in Baku, marks a significant gathering of international leaders focused on tackling global climate challenges.