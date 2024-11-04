Speed Limit Reduced on Zykh Circle-Airport Road Due to Rainy Conditions
Authorities in Baku reduced the speed limit on parts of the Zykh Circle-Airport Road to 20 kilometers per hour on Saturday, citing increased risks from ongoing rain. The Center for Intellectual Transport Control, under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has updated speed data on electronic signs along the route to reflect the lowered limit.
In response to slippery road conditions, warning signs displaying “slippery road” have also been activated. Drivers are urged to adhere to the new speed restrictions for safety, officials said.
The decision comes as the region experiences heavy rainfall, prompting additional precautions to ensure driver safety on key thoroughfares leading to Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
