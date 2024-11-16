Opposition Takes Control in Abkhazia

The head of the self-proclaimed Republic of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, has left the capital, Sukhumi, after an ultimatum from the opposition demanding his resignation. The developments are being closely followed by "Echo of the Caucasus" and the Telegram channel "Republic."

On November 15, opposition leaders issued an ultimatum to Bzhania after he publicly refused to resign. He was given one hour to reconsider. "If he doesn’t step down, you know what we’ll do. We will go to where he is," stated Levon Mikaa, one of the opposition leaders.

Later, reports emerged that Bzhania had left the city. According to his press service, he arrived in his native village of Tamish, located 40 kilometers from Sukhumi. Opposition sources suggested there is a "high likelihood" that Bzhania might currently be at a Russian military base.

"If the president does not make contact by morning, the parliament should convene a quorum to discuss his abdication," Mikaa declared.

On November 15, hundreds of people gathered at the administrative complex in Sukhumi to protest against an investment agreement with Russia. While the Abkhaz authorities promoted the deal as a boost for the local economy, the opposition viewed it as a "direct surrender of the republic’s interests."

Opposition leaders emphasized that the protests were solely against Bzhania’s policies, not against Russia itself, which they called a "strategic partner" and the "only security guarantor." Demonstrators waved Russian flags and chanted "Russia!" to counter accusations of anti-Russian sentiment by the authorities.

During the demonstration, protesters dismantled parts of the fence around government buildings and stormed the parliament and presidential administration. They pelted police officers with eggs and bottles, prompting the police to use smoke grenades but offer minimal resistance, according to "Echo of the Caucasus." Reports indicated gunfire near the parliament, injuring 13 people, three of whom were hospitalized.

Amid the unrest, the parliament canceled a session scheduled to vote on the ratification of the investment agreement with Moscow. Later, the presidential administration promised to withdraw the agreement.

President Bzhania, who left Sukhumi following the protests, plans to meet with residents, his press service told TASS. The press service also confirmed on the evening of November 15 that Bzhania had relocated to his native village of Tamish after receiving the opposition’s ultimatum. Protests erupted over a bill allowing Russian companies to implement projects in Abkhazia with a range of incentives. The parliamentary vote on ratification, scheduled for November 15, was postponed as demonstrations resumed outside the building, with participants demanding that lawmakers vote against the agreement.

Opposition leader Temur Guliya informed protesters in Sukhumi that Abkhaz authorities had agreed to withdraw the bill on the ratification of the investment agreement with Russia. Bzhania's press service told TASS that he decided to withdraw the bill from parliament to stabilize the situation, though he has yet to sign an official withdrawal.

On November 16, the country’s National Security Council Secretary Raul Lolua told TASS that Sukhumi remains the only hotspot of protests in the republic and that the recent events have not affected the state’s defense capabilities. Earlier, it was reported that Bzhania had discussed national security measures with top law enforcement officials.

Background: Abkhazia’s Independence

Abkhazia and South Ossetia declared independence in the early 1990s. Following the 2008 war with Georgia, Russia recognized their independence and stationed its troops in both regions.

Subsequently, four other UN member states — Nicaragua, Venezuela, Nauru, and Syria — recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia. However, in UN documents, both territories are still referred to as regions of Georgia. Tbilisi officially considers Abkhazia and South Ossetia as being occupied by Russian military forces.