Incident at CEC meeting during announcement of Parliamentary election results

The Central Election Commission of Georgia on Saturday approved the results of the 26 October Parliamentary elections.

According to the released data, the ruling 'Georgian Dream' Party won 89 Parliamentary mandates (53.93%).

Another 61 seats were won by 4 opposition forces: 'Coalition for Change' - 19 (11.03%), 'United National Movement' - 16 (10.17%), 'Strong Georgia' - 14 (8.81%), 'For Georgia' - 12 (7.78%).

However, the opposition did not recognise the results of the elections and stated that it would not participate in the work of the Parliament due to the falsification of the elections.

President Salome Zurabishvili, the EU and US leadership also did not recognise the election results. Some opposition parties demanded new elections.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze rejected the opposition's accusations of irregularities in the country's Parliamentary elections and said there would be no new elections.

During the CEC session, opposition commission member David Kirtadze threw paint on the chairman of the CEC, Giorgi Kalandarishvili, and the session was adjourned.

After the resumption of the session Kalandarishvili returned to the hall with an eye patch and announced the results of the elections.

Now within 10 days the first sitting of the Parliament of the new convocation is to be held.