  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Overcast11.20 C
  • Sunday, 17 November 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(1 hour ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Pro-Armenian Congressman Frank Pallone arrives in Baku for COP29 (Video)
Congressman Frank Pallone

Congressman Frank Pallone

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Pro-Armenian Congressman Frank Pallone arrives in Baku for COP29 (Video)

‘I look forward to attending the COP29 climate conference to demonstrate that America is still in this fight and that we will not back down from our commitments and our allies.’ 

Recall that congressman Frank Pallone, one of the most active pro-Armenian politicians in the US, wrote this in his 'Platform X' account in the early morning of 16 November.

He arrived in Baku at noon today and joined the US delegation at COP 29.

Note that Energy and Commerce Committee member Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ) previously said he condemns President Trump's plans to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement once again.

‘By abandoning America's role as a global climate leader, Trump will allow our adversaries and competitors to fill the void we will leave behind. Now more than ever, I look forward to attending the COP to demonstrate that America is still in this fight and that we will not abandon our commitments or our allies. Democrats simply will not allow the Trump administration to wave the white flag of surrender,’ he stated.

1 comment

  • Ruslan

    2024-11-16

    Не понятна сама идея проведения cop 29 в Азербайджане запад сам вроде выбрал Азербайджан для проведения этого экологического форума теперь пошли возмущения речью президента Ильхама Алиева а что вы ждали что вам спасибо скажут похвалят вас будут аплодировать стоя ??

    Cavab ver

Leave a review

Politics

  • ResPlatform drew attention to the post-Karabakh agenda on the holida Politics
    • 17 November 2024, 12:36

    ResPlatform drew attention to the post-Karabakh agenda on the holida

    The III Republic Platform (ResPlatforma), a political movement in Azerbaijan, issued a statement on Friday to mark National Revival Day, extending congratulations to the Azerbaijani nation and reflecting on the historical significance of the day.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 17 November 2024, 11:55

    November 17 - National Revival Day

    November 17 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as National Revival Day. On November 17, 1988 uninterrupted rallies began on the main square of Baku - "Azadliq" (former Lenin Square - ed.) with the demand to ensure the sovereignty over Karabakh.  Later, the participants of the rally raised the question of Azerbaijan's independence.

    Read more
  • Minister who attended COP29 visited Gubad Ibadoglu in his home Politics
    • 16 November 2024, 23:08

    Minister who attended COP29 visited Gubad Ibadoglu in his home

    Norwegian Minister of International Development, Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, who traveled to Baku for COP29, met with political prisoner Gubad Ibadoglu, a professor at the London School of Economics and Dresden University of Technology, who is currently under police surveillance and under house arrest. Minister Tvinnereim, representing the Norwegian government, inquired about the restrictions imposed on Ibadoglu, his health condition, and the progress of the investigation into the charges against him.

    Read more
  • Baku Initiative on Climate Finance, Investments, and Trade Launched at COP29 Politics
    • 16 November 2024, 21:10

    Baku Initiative on Climate Finance, Investments, and Trade Launched at COP29

    The Baku Initiative on Climate Finance, Investments, and Trade (BICFIT) was launched during COP29’s Finance, Investments, and Trade Day, marking a new effort to bolster climate goals through innovative global collaboration.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line