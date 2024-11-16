Congressman Frank Pallone
Pro-Armenian Congressman Frank Pallone arrives in Baku for COP29 (Video)
‘I look forward to attending the COP29 climate conference to demonstrate that America is still in this fight and that we will not back down from our commitments and our allies.’
Recall that congressman Frank Pallone, one of the most active pro-Armenian politicians in the US, wrote this in his 'Platform X' account in the early morning of 16 November.
He arrived in Baku at noon today and joined the US delegation at COP 29.
Note that Energy and Commerce Committee member Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ) previously said he condemns President Trump's plans to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement once again.
‘By abandoning America's role as a global climate leader, Trump will allow our adversaries and competitors to fill the void we will leave behind. Now more than ever, I look forward to attending the COP to demonstrate that America is still in this fight and that we will not abandon our commitments or our allies. Democrats simply will not allow the Trump administration to wave the white flag of surrender,’ he stated.
Leave a review
-
-
- Politics
- 16 November 2024 13:11
Politics
-
- 17 November 2024, 12:36
The III Republic Platform (ResPlatforma), a political movement in Azerbaijan, issued a statement on Friday to mark National Revival Day, extending congratulations to the Azerbaijani nation and reflecting on the historical significance of the day.
-
- 17 November 2024, 11:55
November 17 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as National Revival Day. On November 17, 1988 uninterrupted rallies began on the main square of Baku - "Azadliq" (former Lenin Square - ed.) with the demand to ensure the sovereignty over Karabakh. Later, the participants of the rally raised the question of Azerbaijan's independence.
-
- 16 November 2024, 23:08
Norwegian Minister of International Development, Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, who traveled to Baku for COP29, met with political prisoner Gubad Ibadoglu, a professor at the London School of Economics and Dresden University of Technology, who is currently under police surveillance and under house arrest. Minister Tvinnereim, representing the Norwegian government, inquired about the restrictions imposed on Ibadoglu, his health condition, and the progress of the investigation into the charges against him.
-
- 16 November 2024, 21:10
The Baku Initiative on Climate Finance, Investments, and Trade (BICFIT) was launched during COP29’s Finance, Investments, and Trade Day, marking a new effort to bolster climate goals through innovative global collaboration.
1 comment
Ruslan
2024-11-16
Не понятна сама идея проведения cop 29 в Азербайджане запад сам вроде выбрал Азербайджан для проведения этого экологического форума теперь пошли возмущения речью президента Ильхама Алиева а что вы ждали что вам спасибо скажут похвалят вас будут аплодировать стоя ??