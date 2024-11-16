Pro-Armenian Congressman Frank Pallone arrives in Baku for COP29 (Video)

‘I look forward to attending the COP29 climate conference to demonstrate that America is still in this fight and that we will not back down from our commitments and our allies.’

Recall that congressman Frank Pallone, one of the most active pro-Armenian politicians in the US, wrote this in his 'Platform X' account in the early morning of 16 November.

He arrived in Baku at noon today and joined the US delegation at COP 29.

Note that Energy and Commerce Committee member Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ) previously said he condemns President Trump's plans to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement once again.

‘By abandoning America's role as a global climate leader, Trump will allow our adversaries and competitors to fill the void we will leave behind. Now more than ever, I look forward to attending the COP to demonstrate that America is still in this fight and that we will not abandon our commitments or our allies. Democrats simply will not allow the Trump administration to wave the white flag of surrender,’ he stated.