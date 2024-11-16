Scholz and Putin Hold First Phone Conversation in Two Years: Key Takeaways
Scholz and Putin Hold First Phone Conversation in Two Years: Key Takeaways
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on November 15, marking their first direct communication in over two years. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the call was arranged "quite quickly," underscoring the sudden nature of the contact between the two leaders.
Swift Coordination for the Call
When asked about the duration of preparations for the conversation, Peskov responded, "Very promptly," as reported by TASS. As recently as November 11, Peskov had indicated there were no ongoing efforts to organize a call between Scholz and Putin, and there had been no signals from Germany at that time.
Scholz’s Stance on the Conflict in Ukraine
Following the conversation, Chancellor Scholz emphasized that the conflict in Ukraine must not escalate into a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO. He called for caution in actions and reiterated Germany’s support for Ukraine, highlighting the importance of preventing the conflict from spiraling further.
According to the German Chancellor's office, Scholz condemned what he termed Russia’s "aggressive war" against Ukraine. He urged Putin to cease hostilities and withdraw troops, insisting on Moscow’s readiness for negotiations that would lead to a fair and lasting peace. Scholz reaffirmed Germany’s unwavering commitment to support Ukraine "for as long as necessary." Notably, the Chancellor had a prior conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before speaking with Putin.
Putin’s Position on the Crisis
The Kremlin’s account of the call differed in its tone and focus. President Putin reportedly pointed to NATO's "aggressive policies" as the root cause of the current crisis, alleging that the alliance had turned Ukraine into an anti-Russian stronghold. He asserted that Moscow has never shunned negotiations but emphasized that any future agreements must take into account the "new territorial realities." Putin also noted the unprecedented deterioration of bilateral relations due to what he described as the "hostile course" of the German authorities. He reiterated that Russia remains committed to fulfilling its energy obligations and expressed willingness to cooperate if Berlin shows interest.
EU Allies Discontent with Berlin’s Move
Germany’s European Union allies were reportedly displeased with Scholz’s decision to initiate the call with Putin, according to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources. One insider revealed that most EU member states were not informed about Berlin’s intentions beforehand, adding to the surprise and unease within the bloc.
The call highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts amid strained relations, as both sides maintain differing narratives about the causes and potential resolutions of the conflict.
