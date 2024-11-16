Forecasters predict precipitation on Sunday

On Sunday, 17 November, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and Apsheron peninsula. At night and in the morning in some places there will be occasional rains. In the morning in some places of the peninsula short-term precipitation will be of heavy rainfall character. Occasionally strengthening north-west wind will weaken in the afternoon.

Air temperature will be +8 +10° at night and +10 +12° during the day, the National Hydro-Meteorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology reports.

Rain, thunderstorms are expected in some areas of Azerbaijan, snow is expected in mountainous areas.

In some areas forecasters predict heavy rain, there is possibility of hail.

In the afternoon, starting from the western regions, precipitation will gradually stop, fog is expected at times, western wind at night and in the morning will sometimes intensify.

Air temperature will be + 2 +7° at night and +10 +15° during the day. In the mountains, 3-8° frost is expected at night, 0-3° during the day.