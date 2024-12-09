On the evening of December 9, 2024, hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Rustaveli Avenue, at the heart of Georgia’s capital, to voice their dissatisfaction with the government. The protests, sparked by a controversial decision to postpone European Union membership negotiations until 2028, mark a turning point in Georgia's political trajectory.

Carrying Georgian and EU flags, protesters chanted slogans calling for reforms and accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of betraying the country's pro-Western aspirations. Although the protest ended peacefully, the heavy police presence served as a stark reminder of the forceful crackdowns that have characterized similar gatherings in recent weeks.

At the root of the unrest lies widespread disillusionment with the Georgian Dream government led by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. The decision to delay EU negotiations has been interpreted by critics as a pivot toward Moscow and a departure from the Euro-Atlantic integration that has been a cornerstone of Georgia's foreign policy since the 2003 Rose Revolution.

The crisis is further exacerbated by a constitutional deadlock. President Salome Zourabichvili, whose term technically ended earlier this year, has refused to step down, citing concerns over the legitimacy of parliamentary elections. Meanwhile, Georgian Dream has accused her of aiding the opposition in an alleged attempt to stage a revolution.

Western allies, including the European Union and the United States, have expressed alarm over the developments. "We are deeply concerned by reports of excessive force being used against peaceful protesters," said Peter Stano, spokesperson for the European External Action Service. "Georgia’s leaders must reaffirm their commitment to democratic principles."

The specter of Russian influence looms large over the country. Moscow has described the unrest as reminiscent of Ukraine’s 2014 revolution, framing it as a Western-orchestrated attempt to destabilize the region. This narrative has been echoed by segments of the Georgian Dream leadership, further polarizing the political discourse.

Opposition leaders are demanding snap elections and the resignation of key officials, while the ruling party remains steadfast in its refusal to yield. The risk of prolonged unrest casts doubt on Georgia’s political stability and its future as a democratic state.

The stakes are high not only for Georgia but also for its Western allies, who view the country as a key strategic partner in the region. For now, however, the streets of Tbilisi remain the battleground for the soul of the nation.