What are the reasons for the arrests?
The arrest of human rights defender Rufat Safarov, employees of Meydan TV, and the head of the Institute of Political Management, Azer Gasimly, along with processes related to the human rights situation in the country after COP29, as well as the attitude of international organizations and the West towards the events, are commented on by political analyst Rauf Mirgadirov in the program "Difficult Question."
According to him, the accusation against Meydan TV journalists of group smuggling is absurd. However, unlike previous years when people, writers, and artists protested against injustice by raising their voices, today the public remains silent.
Mirgadirov believes that the country has experienced moral erosion and degradation. It has reached the point where some individuals, who pride themselves on patriotism and civic responsibility, try to justify what is happening by referring to global political processes.
"But how can one justify injustice and actions that are contrary to human nature?" asks the expert.
He reminded that the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom made a decision to confiscate millions of dollars stolen in Azerbaijan by MP Javadnshir Feyziyev and illegally taken out of the country for "laundering" in the UK.
"Despite this, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office did not open a criminal case, but since the funds for the journalists' salaries came from abroad, they all paid the price," he says.
According to the analyst, in Azerbaijan, having an opinion different from the authorities, and especially expressing it publicly, is considered a crime.
"We are not citizens, we do not want to behave like citizens, we are just living organisms," laments Mirgadirov.
He explains the arbitrariness of the authorities by pointing out that global interests are moving in a different direction, i.e., human rights are not a priority. At the same time, the EU does not intend to include Azerbaijan in its space. Their interests are limited to energy supplies. Therefore, no serious pressure is being exerted on the Azerbaijani authorities regarding human rights violations.
