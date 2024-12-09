Norwegian Foreign Minister called for the release of Meydan TV employees and all journalists arrested in Azerbaijan
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has called for the release of all arrested journalists in Azerbaijan.
«I am deeply concerned by the arrests of Meydan TV staff in Azerbaijan adding to the detentions of journalists from Abzas Media, Kanal 13, and Toplum TV.
Norway calls for their release.
A free and independent press is vital for democracy”, - wrote the Minister in his account in the social network X.
- 12 December 2024, 01:07
Official Baku condemned and rejected the allegations made in the statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the human rights situation in Azerbaijan.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday issued a statement on escalating crackdown on Azerbaijani civil society and media, urging authorities in Baku to release all those unjustly detained, cease its crackdown, and fulfill the commitments, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 11 December 2024, 18:04
A charter flight operated by Enter Air departed from Yerevan to Baku on Wednesday evening, according to Armenian media citing data from Flightradar24. At Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport, Sputnik Armenia reported that this was a charter flight.
- 11 December 2024, 17:41
On Wednesday, a group of famous footballers arrived in Baku. Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba visited several public and cultural sites in the capital and took part in a meeting with football fans at the Crystal Hall.
