Norwegian Foreign Minister called for the release of Meydan TV employees and all journalists arrested in Azerbaijan

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has called for the release of all arrested journalists in Azerbaijan.

«I am deeply concerned by the arrests of Meydan TV staff in Azerbaijan adding to the detentions of journalists from Abzas Media, Kanal 13, and Toplum TV.

Norway calls for their release.

A free and independent press is vital for democracy”, - wrote the Minister in his account in the social network X.