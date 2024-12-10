Congratulations on the occasion of Human Rights Day!

"Human rights" derive their foundation from justice. Justice is natural and connected to creation. From the moment of birth, this right is naturally granted to every person. Law, however, is something given — limited to what parliaments deem appropriate for us. The extent to which parliament represents justice and fairness is always a matter of debate.

I am bringing this up because, in independent Azerbaijan, we are experiencing a critical period where both justice and rights are being most violated and suppressed. Unfortunately, most of our citizens in the country suffer from a lack of legal protection. Many of those serving prison sentences are innocent.

Balanced and independent media in the country are facing severe challenges. It is not easy to maintain a critical stance while remaining balanced. Many journalists who attempt this are currently behind prison walls. As the doors of professional media outlets are shut, as critical journalists are silenced, and as civil society activists are persecuted, the space left vacant will be filled by unprofessional individuals, and the scale of abusive rhetoric will increase.

The rise in politically motivated arrests around Human Rights Day is deeply troubling. Most of those recently arrested under false evidence and fabricated charges are among the most valuable individuals in this country. These developments are not normal for the state or society. It is imperative to stop this process immediately before the wounds deepen. Moving away from a pluralistic society causes significant harm to both our citizens and our state and will continue to do so. Those steering the state must not forget that they are the guarantors of universal values that protect human dignity.

I extend my congratulations to all who believe in the fundamental nature of human rights as innate, not granted by anyone; to those who have lost their freedom because they believed in this right; and to those who value humanity, respect human rights, and protect them. Congratulations on the occasion of Human Rights Day. Justice may bend, but it will never break!

Alasgar Mammadli

Ələsgər Əhməd oğlu Məmmədli (born May 24, 1968, in Guzanly village, Aghdam district) is an Azerbaijani lawyer, media law expert, co-founder of the Media Law Institute, and founder of "Toplum TV." A graduate of the Faculty of Law at Istanbul University, he also holds a master’s degree in Law and Public Administration from the Turkish and Middle Eastern Public Administration Institute (TODAİE).

Since 2002, Ələsgər Məmmədli has been actively involved in defending journalists' rights and promoting the development of independent media in Azerbaijan. He has conducted numerous training sessions for lawyers and journalists, collaborated with international organizations such as Internews and IREX, and participated in the creation of the "Civil Society Platform" in 2016.

On March 8, 2024, Ələsgər Məmmədli was arrested on charges of smuggling (Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan). Local and international human rights organizations have recognized him as a political prisoner and called for his release. He is currently being held in a pretrial detention facility under the Ministry of Justice’s Penitentiary Service.

Ələsgər Məmmədli is the author of several books and academic articles on media law, electoral law, and constitutional rights and freedoms. His works have been published both locally and internationally.