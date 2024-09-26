Putin: Russia Will Use Nuclear Response in Case of Attack with Conventional Weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a significant proposal to amend Russia's nuclear deterrence doctrine, signaling a more aggressive stance on the potential use of nuclear weapons in the face of conventional military threats. Speaking during a meeting of the Security Council on Wednesday, Putin suggested expanding the list of scenarios that would justify the deployment of Russia’s nuclear arsenal, underscoring the country’s readiness to use such weapons in response to conventional attacks.

"The modern world is becoming increasingly unpredictable," Putin stated, addressing key military officials. "Russia must be prepared to defend itself from any threats, whether they come from conventional or nuclear sources. This is not only a matter of our national security, but also the preservation of global stability."

Changes to Doctrine

The proposed changes reflect a significant shift in Russia's nuclear deterrence policy. Historically, the use of nuclear weapons has been reserved for retaliation against a nuclear attack or a threat to the very existence of the Russian state. However, Putin's recent comments suggest the Kremlin's evolving view that conventional threats—especially those posed by advanced military technologies from NATO and other adversaries—could also warrant a nuclear response.

In his remarks, Putin emphasized the importance of maintaining a credible deterrence, especially given the growing deployment of advanced weapons systems by NATO and the increasing militarization of Eastern Europe. "We are not the initiators of this arms race, but we will respond firmly to protect our sovereignty," he said.

International Reactions

Putin's proposal is likely to cause alarm in Western capitals, where NATO allies have already voiced concerns about Russia’s military activities near Ukraine and along its western borders. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern over the potential escalation.

"This proposal is deeply troubling," Stoltenberg said in a statement. "Any lowering of the threshold for nuclear weapons use increases the risk of a catastrophic conflict. We urge Russia to exercise caution and to maintain commitments to international nuclear agreements."

In Washington, U.S. State Department officials were quick to condemn Putin's rhetoric. "This is a dangerous escalation," a spokesperson said. "The world must work toward nuclear de-escalation, not further entrenchment of these weapons in our military doctrines."

Russian Military Experts: A Deterrent or a Provocation?

Within Russia, military experts are divided on the implications of Putin's proposed amendments. Some view the changes as a necessary response to what they see as an increasingly hostile international environment.

"Russia faces a multitude of threats from NATO and its allies, and modern warfare blurs the lines between conventional and nuclear engagement," said Viktor Muratov, a military analyst with close ties to the Russian Defense Ministry. "The West's development of hypersonic missiles and other advanced weapons systems means we must be prepared for any scenario. Expanding our nuclear deterrence is a rational step in this context."

However, others warn that the shift could be seen as an unnecessary provocation, potentially sparking a dangerous escalation with the West. "By broadening the scenarios in which nuclear weapons might be used, Russia risks sending the wrong message," noted Yelena Makarova, a foreign policy expert at the Russian International Affairs Council. "This could fuel an arms race and make diplomacy even more challenging."

A Legacy of Deterrence

Putin’s proposal comes against the backdrop of Russia’s long-standing reliance on nuclear weapons as the backbone of its military doctrine. With one of the world's largest nuclear arsenals, Russia has often framed its nuclear capabilities as a stabilizing force, designed to prevent conflict rather than start one. But in recent years, tensions with NATO and the United States over issues like Ukraine, missile defense, and military exercises have driven Moscow to recalibrate its defense strategies.

Analysts believe that this shift in policy could be Putin's attempt to reinforce Russia's global standing at a time when sanctions and international isolation are pressuring the Kremlin. "Putin is clearly sending a message to the West that Russia will not back down," said Pavel Felgenhauer, a Moscow-based defense analyst. "This is about showing strength both to foreign adversaries and to his domestic audience."