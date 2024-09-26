Blinken To Meet With Bayramov, Mirzoyan In New York Today
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blniken is slated to meet with Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers this evening at 6:15 PM (Baku time) in New York for peace negotiations, TURAN's U.S. correspondent reports.
Tthe Secretary will bring the ministers together at a New York hotel on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly.
As TURAN reported earlier, this will be Blinken's second trilateral with his Azeri and Armenian counterparts on the U.S. soil in less than three months.
The top diplomats last time came together during the NATO summit in Washington.
Politics
-
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blniken is currently hosting Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers at the Lotte New York Palace hotel, just a few blocks from the UN headquarters, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 26 September 2024, 19:44
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on the shelling of Azerbaijani positions in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) on September 26.
-
- 26 September 2024, 19:22
Aygun Gumbatova, the wife of PFPA (Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan) member Aghyal Gumbatov, who was convicted on charges of causing harm to a citizen's health, reached out to the Turan agency with a statement about her family's distress.
-
- 26 September 2024, 17:55
Today, the trial of paralyzed activist Famil Khalilov continued at the Baku Serious Crimes Court. During the session, he stated that he is a first-group disabled person but still has not been assigned a social worker for assistance. The judge noted that while the law does not require a social worker to be assigned to an inmate, he would appeal to the leadership of the pretrial detention facility "on humanitarian grounds."
Leave a review