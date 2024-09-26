Blinken To Meet With Bayramov, Mirzoyan In New York Today

Blinken To Meet With Bayramov, Mirzoyan In New York Today

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blniken is slated to meet with Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers this evening at 6:15 PM (Baku time) in New York for peace negotiations, TURAN's U.S. correspondent reports.

Tthe Secretary will bring the ministers together at a New York hotel on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly.

As TURAN reported earlier, this will be Blinken's second trilateral with his Azeri and Armenian counterparts on the U.S. soil in less than three months.

The top diplomats last time came together during the NATO summit in Washington.