Russia Temporarily Suspends Flights at Several Airports Due to Drone Threats

The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) imposed temporary restrictions on flights at the airports of Nizhnekamsk, Izhevsk, and Perm on Sunday morning, citing safety concerns. Two flights were redirected to Kirov, and the restrictions were lifted around 10:30 AM Moscow time, officials reported.

"In order to ensure the safety of civil aviation flights, temporary restrictions have also been introduced at the airports of Nizhnekamsk (Begishevo; ICAO: UWKE), Izhevsk (USII), and Perm (Bolshoye Savino; USPP)," Rosaviatsiya stated. Similar restrictions were previously implemented at Kazan Airport.

Rosaviatsiya confirmed that flights in Izhevsk resumed at 10:30 AM Moscow time after two aircraft were diverted to Kirov (Pobedilovo). Later, restrictions were lifted in Kazan and Nizhnekamsk, where six additional flights had been redirected to alternate airports.

The disruptions coincided with a report from Russia's Ministry of Defense about intercepting 61 drones over multiple regions overnight. According to the ministry, 37 drones were intercepted over Rostov, 20 over Bryansk, two over Voronezh, and one each over Belgorod and Oryol.

These restrictions follow a recent suspension of flights at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg on January 2, which lasted for over an hour.

AZAL Faces Growing Challenges

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has maintained its Baku-Kazan route three times a week despite increasing instability in the region. Flights operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, making Kazan one of the few Russian destinations still served by AZAL after widespread route suspensions.

However, the airline's operations have not been free of issues. On New Year's Eve, an AZAL Embraer 190/195 flight from Baku to Kazan encountered radio interference and GPRS system failures while flying over Astrakhan airspace. Aviation sources reported that avionics systems stabilized only after the aircraft left the affected zone.

The incident coincided with reports of Ukrainian drone attacks in the Astrakhan region, prompting local air defense systems to be activated. Despite the apparent risks, regional authorities refrained from implementing the "Operation Cover" protocol, an enhanced airspace security measure.

At the end of December, AZAL suspended flights to several Russian cities, including Ufa, Samara, and Grozny, citing "potential risks" related to drone activity and regional instability. The decision followed the December 25 downing of an AZAL aircraft near Grozny.

The increasing frequency of drone-related disruptions and heightened security measures underscore the elevated risks for civil aviation in Russian airspace. Industry analysts warn that the unstable environment may further complicate regional and international flights.