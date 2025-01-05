Azerbaijan Issues Wind Warnings as Stormy Weather Looms
Azerbaijan's National Hydrometeorology Service issued yellow and orange wind warnings for January 5 across Baku, the Absheron Peninsula, and several regions due to anticipated strong winds.
In a statement, the agency reported that western winds will affect multiple districts, including Kalbajar, Lachin, Fuzuli, Imishli, Saatli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Beylagan, Agjabedi, Goranboy, Naftalan, Barda, Tartar, Yevlakh, Agdam, Dashkasan, Ganja, Goygol, Samukh, Shamkir, Mingachevir, Jalilabad, Bilasuvar, Lankaran, Masalli, Astara, Lerik, Yardimli, Neftchala, Hajigabul, Shaki, Zagatala, Gakh, Gobustan, Shabran, Khachmaz, Siyazan, Gusar, and Khizi. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 13.9-20.7 meters per second, classified under the yellow alert level.
In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, a stronger northwesterly wind is forecast, prompting an orange alert with wind speeds projected to reach 20.8-28.4 meters per second.
Authorities have advised residents to take precautions against potential disruptions and risks posed by the windy conditions. Local agencies are monitoring developments to ensure safety.
Social
-
- 6 January 2025, 14:46
The National Hydrometeorology Service forecasts that intermittent rain will fall in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula from the evening of January 7 until midday on January 8. The Service has stated that precipitation may intensify in certain areas of the peninsula.
-
- 6 January 2025, 14:41
Azerbaijan has ascended to 51st place in the newly released International IQ Registry rankings for 2025, marking a significant improvement from its 84th position last year. The rankings, based on data collected from 1,393,066 individuals worldwide who completed the same IQ test in 2024, have sparked debates over their accuracy and methodology.
-
- 6 January 2025, 11:31
Owing to the sharp deterioration of weather conditions - strengthening of wind, safety measures have been reinforced at the production sites of 'Azneft PA' of SOCAR state oil company.
-
- 5 January 2025, 20:38
In the stillness of New Year’s Eve, as fireworks lit up the sky over Zagatala, Azerbaijan, a much grimmer scene unfolded. Around 15 stray dogs, accustomed to gathering at the Danachi landfill on the outskirts of the city, were shot by unknown assailants. The timing, coinciding with the fireworks, likely masked the sound of gunfire, ensuring that the heinous act went unnoticed until dawn.
Leave a review