Azerbaijan Issues Wind Warnings as Stormy Weather Looms

Azerbaijan's National Hydrometeorology Service issued yellow and orange wind warnings for January 5 across Baku, the Absheron Peninsula, and several regions due to anticipated strong winds.

In a statement, the agency reported that western winds will affect multiple districts, including Kalbajar, Lachin, Fuzuli, Imishli, Saatli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Beylagan, Agjabedi, Goranboy, Naftalan, Barda, Tartar, Yevlakh, Agdam, Dashkasan, Ganja, Goygol, Samukh, Shamkir, Mingachevir, Jalilabad, Bilasuvar, Lankaran, Masalli, Astara, Lerik, Yardimli, Neftchala, Hajigabul, Shaki, Zagatala, Gakh, Gobustan, Shabran, Khachmaz, Siyazan, Gusar, and Khizi. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 13.9-20.7 meters per second, classified under the yellow alert level.

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, a stronger northwesterly wind is forecast, prompting an orange alert with wind speeds projected to reach 20.8-28.4 meters per second.

Authorities have advised residents to take precautions against potential disruptions and risks posed by the windy conditions. Local agencies are monitoring developments to ensure safety.