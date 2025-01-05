Azerbaijani Police Solve 32 Crimes in a Single Day, Arrest Multiple Suspects

Azerbaijani police successfully solved 32 crimes on January 4, including one dating back to a previous period, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The ministry's press service reported that nine individuals wanted on various charges, including four sought for unpaid debts, were apprehended and handed over to the relevant authorities.

Law enforcement identified 12 cases related to drug offenses and uncovered four instances of illegal weapons possession.

Additionally, eight individuals suspected of committing crimes were detained, underscoring the ministry's ongoing efforts to tackle criminal activity across the country.

The Interior Ministry emphasized its commitment to maintaining public safety and ensuring accountability for those involved in illegal activities.