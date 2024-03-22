More than 60 people killed in the terrorist attack in Crocus City (updated)
As of the morning of March 23, more than 60 people died during the terrorist attack at the Crocus City concert hall in the Moscow region. The Investigative Committee of Russia said the number of victims will increase. The number of people injured during the attack was 115, of which 60 were in serious condition.
It is noteworthy that the participants in the attack on Crocus City Hall fled in a white Renault Symbol, RIA Novosti and Kommersant report. The photo published by Kommersant shows two people in the front seat, one of them wearing a cap and camouflage-like clothing.
* * *
According to the latest data, 40 people were killed in Crocus City
According to the latest official data, during the terrorist attack in the Moscow Crocus City shopping center, 40 people were killed and 100 wounded. About 100 more people are trapped by the fire, which started after the terrorist attack.
The media are reporting that security forces have begun storming the building, but there is no confirmation of this yet.
On March 5, US authorities warned of impending terrorist attacks in Moscow and St. Petersburg and called on their citizens not to visit crowded places.
On March 7, Russian authorities announced the arrest of potential terrorists in Kaluga.
* * *
Terrorists shot people in the Moscow Crocus City Center
On the evening of March 22, a group of terrorists of 5-6 people broke into the building of the Crocus City Center in Moksva, owned by Azerbaijani businessman Araz Agalarov.
The terrorists immediately began shooting the spectators who came to the concert with machine guns. According to preliminary data, 10 people were killed and 35 wounded.
Hundreds of people were taken hostage. Later, the building exploded and destruction began. As of 22:00 Baku time, the terrorists were still inside the building.
Security forces are blocking the building and trying to evacuate people.
- 23 March 2024, 12:03
