ISIS - Author of the terrorist attack in Moscow, Western media
ISIS - Author of the terrorist attack in Moscow, Western media
CBS News: "U.S. intelligence has confirmation that ISIS claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack, there is no reason to doubt these allegations. The U.S. official confirmed that the U.S. provided intelligence to Russia about a potential attack under the "Warning Obligation" - a commitment between the intelligence services.
New York Times: "The U.S. collected intelligence that an ISIS branch called Vilayat Khorasan, which is based in Afghanistan, was planning an attack on Moscow. After a relatively quiet period, ISIS tried to expand attacks abroad. In Europe, most of these attacks were stopped, which led to an underestimation of the group's capabilities.
Colin P. Clark, Sufan Center counter-terrorism analyst: "Vilayat Khorasan" has been recorded in Russia for the past two years, often criticizing Vladimir Putin. "Vilayat Khorasan" accuses the Kremlin of carrying the blood of Muslims, referring to Moscow's interventions in Afghanistan, Chechnya and Syria.
Politics
-
- 23 March 2024, 22:28
“I met with Alesker for the first time since the day he was detained in the Baku pre-trial detention center. The meeting took place over the phone behind a glass wall,” said Nasimi Mammadli, brother of the legal founder of Toplum TV, media rights expert Alesker Mammadli.
-
- 23 March 2024, 21:37
The Committee of the state security of Kyrgyzstan detained in Bishkek five citizens of Azerbaijan - members of a transnational criminal group, who were planning an assassination attempt on the leadership of Kyrgyzstan. This is stated in today's report of this agency.
-
- 23 March 2024, 16:00
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hear objections by Azerbaijan and Armenia in related cases in which the Caucasus neighbours accuse each other of violating a U.N. anti-discrimination treaty in April, the court announced on Friday.
-
- 23 March 2024, 13:38
There is one Azerbaijani on the list of deaths compiled by the Russian Ministry of Health - Vugar Bayramov, born in 1983.
Leave a review