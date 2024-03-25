Three more Tajiks arrested in Moscow in terrorist attack case
Basmanny court of Moscow arrested three more people on Monday evening in the case of terrorist attack in Crocus city.
They are also Tajiks - a father and his two sons: Dilovar, Isroil and Aminchon Islomovs.
According to Russian media, they are charged with complicity in the terrorist attack (3 Art. 205 of the Criminal Code).
Two brothers - Aminchon and Dilovar are accused in the case, while their father Isroil is a suspect. Both brothers are Russian citizens and worked as taxi drivers.
According to the version of the investigation, both are members of the criminal group that committed the terrorist attack on 22 March.
According to some reports, the white Renault Symbol, in which the participants of the terrorist attack arrived and left, belongs to Dilovar Islomov.
In World
-
- 25 March 2024, 12:52
China has introduced guidelines to phase out U.S. microprocessors from Intel and AMD from government personal computers and servers, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
-
- 25 March 2024, 12:01
Russia on Monday cast doubt on assertions by the United States that the Islamic State militant group was responsible for a gun attack on a concert hall outside Moscow which killed 137 people and injured 182 more.
-
- 25 March 2024, 11:50
Ukraine claimed Sunday to have hit two Russian military ships stationed at the annexed peninsula of Crimea in overnight strikes, as it suffered another night of "massive" Russian aerial attacks.
-
- 25 March 2024, 11:42
The French government is raising its terror alert warning to its highest level following the shootings on Moscow, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Sunday after a meeting with senior security and defence officials with President Emmanuel Macron.
Leave a review