Three more Tajiks arrested in Moscow in terrorist attack case

Basmanny court of Moscow arrested three more people on Monday evening in the case of terrorist attack in Crocus city.

They are also Tajiks - a father and his two sons: Dilovar, Isroil and Aminchon Islomovs.

According to Russian media, they are charged with complicity in the terrorist attack (3 Art. 205 of the Criminal Code).

Two brothers - Aminchon and Dilovar are accused in the case, while their father Isroil is a suspect. Both brothers are Russian citizens and worked as taxi drivers.

According to the version of the investigation, both are members of the criminal group that committed the terrorist attack on 22 March.

According to some reports, the white Renault Symbol, in which the participants of the terrorist attack arrived and left, belongs to Dilovar Islomov.