Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) launched an offensive in Russia’s Kursk region on Sunday morning, January 5, according to multiple Telegram channels and Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council.

Reports indicate that Ukrainian forces are advancing from Sudzha, a district center under Ukrainian control since August 2024, toward Bolshoye Soldatskoye, another district center located northeast of Sudzha en route to Kursk.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense stated that at approximately 9:00 a.m. local time, UAF forces attempted a counterattack in the Berdin hamlet area "to halt the advance of Russian troops on the Kursk front." The attack reportedly involved two tanks, mine-clearing vehicles, and 12 armored personnel carriers carrying troops. Russian forces claimed their "Northern" military grouping repelled the assault using artillery and aviation, destroying two tanks, a mine-clearing vehicle, and seven armored personnel carriers.

Russian Telegram channels reported that Ukrainian forces employed armored vehicles, demining machines, and electronic warfare systems that allegedly disrupted Russian drones. The "MIG Russia" channel suggested Ukrainian troops had achieved “localized successes,” with ongoing battles reported in the Berdin area near Bolshoye Soldatskoye.

Independent verification of the situation in the Kursk region remains unavailable due to active combat operations.

In August, Ukrainian forces captured portions of the Kursk region during a major offensive. Subsequent counterattacks by Russian troops reportedly reclaimed about half of the lost territory. However, Ukraine continues to hold Sudzha and approximately 500 square kilometers of the region. Speculation in recent days suggested that Ukraine might time a new offensive to coincide with the January 20 inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Russia continues its offensives across the broader frontline, reportedly achieving gains in several areas. Monitoring group DeepState, which tracks developments on the battlefield, stated that Russian forces have advanced in Toretsk and other settlements in the Donbas region.

“The enemy has made progress in Toretsk, Zelenoye, Petropavlovka, near Vozdvizhenka, Baranovka, and Peschanoe,” DeepState reported. Earlier updates noted Russian troops had entered Yelizavetovka and conducted assaults on the southeastern outskirts of Vozdvizhenka, as well as near Baranovka and Timofeyevka.

The Kursk offensive underscores the intensifying conflict along the Ukraine-Russia border. With both sides leveraging significant military resources, the situation remains fluid and highly volatile.