SOCAR evacuates oil workers from several offshore sites
The news agency Turan
Owing to the sharp deterioration of weather conditions - strengthening of wind, safety measures have been reinforced at the production sites of 'Azneft PA' of SOCAR state oil company.

According to SOCAR, ‘dangerous work is limited, measures taken to protect people's health within the framework of labor law norms’.

Along with this, oil workers were evacuated from a number of offshore sites, SOCAR said.

