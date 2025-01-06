SOCAR evacuates oil workers from several offshore sites
Owing to the sharp deterioration of weather conditions - strengthening of wind, safety measures have been reinforced at the production sites of 'Azneft PA' of SOCAR state oil company.
According to SOCAR, ‘dangerous work is limited, measures taken to protect people's health within the framework of labor law norms’.
Along with this, oil workers were evacuated from a number of offshore sites, SOCAR said.
Social
-
- 8 January 2025, 18:47
On January 7, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree increasing the salaries of employees in several organizations funded by the state budget. According to the decree, the monthly salaries of managerial and other employees in around 20 institutions (including the Presidium, Apparatus, and Ganja Branch of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, and the Heydar Aliyev Center) will increase by an average of 15% starting January 1, 2025.
-
- 8 January 2025, 18:02
The demolition of the popular "Shusha" restaurant located in the Nasimi district of Baku has started.
-
- 8 January 2025, 18:02
The demolition of the popular "Shusha" restaurant located in the Nasimi district of Baku has started.
-
- 8 January 2025, 13:47
Azerbaijan is expected to experience predominantly dry weather on January 9, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.
Leave a review