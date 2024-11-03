Voting Begins in Moldova's Presidential Runoff Between Sandu and Stoyanoglo
Moldovans began casting ballots on Sunday in the decisive second round of the country's presidential election. Polling stations opened at 07:00 local time (08:00 Moscow time) and will remain open until 21:00 (22:00 Moscow time), Point newspaper reported. The results of this election could shape Moldova's political direction as it weighs closer integration with Europe.
A total of 2,219 polling stations are operating, including 1,988 across Moldova and 231 in 37 countries worldwide for Moldovan expatriates, the Central Election Commission said.
The race for the presidency is between incumbent President Maya Sandu, a pro-European reformist, and former Prosecutor General Alexander Stoyanoglo. In the first round of voting held on October 20, Sandu led with 42.49% of the votes, while Stoyanoglo, who has campaigned on anti-corruption and economic stability, received 25.95%. Neither candidate achieved the majority required for a first-round victory, leading to Sunday’s runoff.
The second-round vote will be considered valid if at least one-fifth of registered voters participate, according to Moldova's electoral regulations. The candidate who secures the majority of votes will win the presidency.
The election comes amid Moldova's deliberation over closer ties with the European Union, with many viewing Sandu’s presidency as pivotal in aligning the country with EU standards. Alongside the presidential vote, Moldova recently held a referendum on constitutional amendments that could pave the way for EU membership. The results showed a narrow majority, with 50.35% in favor of European integration and 49.65% opposed. Sandu, who advocates for EU membership, encouraged voters to support the integration initiative, viewing it as essential for Moldova’s modernization and economic progress.
As Moldovans head to the polls, analysts say the outcome could have lasting implications for the country’s foreign policy and domestic reforms, particularly as it navigates tensions between pro-European aspirations and longstanding ties with Russia.
