Food prices up by 2% In September
In September 2024, the average price of the consumer basket (CB) for 30 types of basic domestically produced food products in Baku, as compiled by Turan agency, increased by 2%.
In August, the average price of the CB increased by 0.6%, in July by 2%, in June decreased by 2%, in May it rose by 0.2%, in April decreased by 2%, in March rose by 5%, in February decreased by 3%, and in January 2024 it rose by 1%. In December 2023, the CB price increased by 1%, decreased by 2% in November, fell by 0.5% in October, increased by 3% in September, rose by 0.8% in August, increased by 3% in July, grew by 7% in June, decreased by 7% in May, increased by 0.7% in April, fell by 1% in February, and increased by 2.6% in January. In December 2022, it increased by 1%.
Prices of the following products increased: vermicelli and pasta (+40%), buckwheat (+40%), milk (+37%), cucumbers (+33%), onions (+22%), white cabbage (+20%), corn oil (+15%), granulated sugar (+8%), beef (+6%), butter (+5%), and chicken (+2%).
The following products decreased in price: tomatoes (-44%), apples (-20%), and eggs (-15%).
Prices for other food products remained stable throughout the month.
Below is a table summarizing the price changes over the past five years:
|
Year
|
Month
|
Price Change
|
2023
|
September
|
+3%
|
2022
|
September
|
+5%
|
2021
|
September
|
+1.9%
|
2020
|
September
|
-0.1%
|
2019
|
September
|
+0.5%
|
Foods
|
Prices by September 1, 2024
|
Prices by October 1, 2024
|
Change
|
AZN
|
%
|
Beef
|
14.50
|
15.50
|
+ 1.0
|
6
|
Mutton
|
20.00
|
20.00
|
0
|
0
|
Chicken
|
5.89
|
6.05
|
+ 0.16
|
2
|
Chicken giblets
|
3.49
|
3.49
|
0
|
0
|
Sturgeon
|
50.0
|
50.0
|
0
|
0
|
Butter
|
18.50
|
19.50
|
+ 1.0
|
5
|
Corn oil (1 liter)
|
4.49
|
5.19
|
+ 0.70
|
15
|
Margarine
|
5.90
|
5.90
|
0
|
0
|
Eggs (10)
|
1.30
|
1.10
|
- 0.20
|
15
|
Granulated sugar
|
1.65
|
1.59
|
0.06
|
3
|
Lump sugar
|
2.25
|
2.45
|
+ 0.20
|
8
|
Salt
|
0.59
|
0.59
|
0
|
0
|
Flour (Sort I)
|
0.58
|
0.58
|
0
|
0
|
Vermicelli
|
1.09
|
1.53
|
+ 0.44
|
40
|
Buckwheat
|
1.20
|
1.50
|
+ 0.30
|
20
|
Macaroni
|
1.09
|
1.53
|
+ 0.44
|
40
|
Rice
|
4.10
|
4.10
|
0
|
0
|
Milk (1 liter)
|
1.89
|
2.59
|
+ 0.70
|
37
|
Sour cream (100 grams)
|
0.71
|
0.71
|
0
|
0
|
Sour milk (1 liter)
|
3.49
|
3.49
|
0
|
0
|
White cheese
|
8.49
|
8.49
|
0
|
0
|
Local biscuits
|
3.20
|
3.20
|
0
|
0
|
Potatoes
|
0.89
|
0.85
|
- 0.04
|
4
|
Onions
|
0.45
|
0.55
|
+ 0.10
|
22
|
Cucumbers
|
0.59
|
0.79
|
+ 0.20
|
33
|
Tomatoes
|
2.89
|
1.59
|
- 1.30
|
44
|
Cabbages
|
0.45
|
0.65
|
+ 0.20
|
30
|
Apples
|
1.19
|
0.95
|
- 0.24
|
20
|
Green vegetables (1 bunch)
|
0.17
|
0.17
|
0
|
0
|
159.90
|
164.63
|
+ 4.73
|
2
