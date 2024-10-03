Food prices up by 2% In September

In September 2024, the average price of the consumer basket (CB) for 30 types of basic domestically produced food products in Baku, as compiled by Turan agency, increased by 2%.

In August, the average price of the CB increased by 0.6%, in July by 2%, in June decreased by 2%, in May it rose by 0.2%, in April decreased by 2%, in March rose by 5%, in February decreased by 3%, and in January 2024 it rose by 1%. In December 2023, the CB price increased by 1%, decreased by 2% in November, fell by 0.5% in October, increased by 3% in September, rose by 0.8% in August, increased by 3% in July, grew by 7% in June, decreased by 7% in May, increased by 0.7% in April, fell by 1% in February, and increased by 2.6% in January. In December 2022, it increased by 1%.

Prices of the following products increased: vermicelli and pasta (+40%), buckwheat (+40%), milk (+37%), cucumbers (+33%), onions (+22%), white cabbage (+20%), corn oil (+15%), granulated sugar (+8%), beef (+6%), butter (+5%), and chicken (+2%).

The following products decreased in price: tomatoes (-44%), apples (-20%), and eggs (-15%).

Prices for other food products remained stable throughout the month.

Below is a table summarizing the price changes over the past five years:

Year Month Price Change 2023 September +3% 2022 September +5% 2021 September +1.9% 2020 September -0.1% 2019 September +0.5%