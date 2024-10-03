  • contact.az Contact
  Friday, 4 October 2024
Food prices up by 2% In September

In September 2024, the average price of the consumer basket (CB) for 30 types of basic domestically produced food products in Baku, as compiled by Turan agency, increased by 2%.

In August, the average price of the CB increased by 0.6%, in July by 2%, in June decreased by 2%, in May it rose by 0.2%, in April decreased by 2%, in March rose by 5%, in February decreased by 3%, and in January 2024 it rose by 1%. In December 2023, the CB price increased by 1%, decreased by 2% in November, fell by 0.5% in October, increased by 3% in September, rose by 0.8% in August, increased by 3% in July, grew by 7% in June, decreased by 7% in May, increased by 0.7% in April, fell by 1% in February, and increased by 2.6% in January. In December 2022, it increased by 1%.

Prices of the following products increased: vermicelli and pasta (+40%), buckwheat (+40%), milk (+37%), cucumbers (+33%), onions (+22%), white cabbage (+20%), corn oil (+15%), granulated sugar (+8%), beef (+6%), butter (+5%), and chicken (+2%).

The following products decreased in price: tomatoes (-44%), apples (-20%), and eggs (-15%).

Prices for other food products remained stable throughout the month.

Below is a table summarizing the price changes over the past five years:

Year

Month

Price Change

2023

September

+3%

2022

September

+5%

2021

September

+1.9%

2020

September

-0.1%

2019

September

+0.5%

 

Foods

Prices by September 1, 2024

Prices by October 1, 2024

Change

AZN

%

Beef

14.50

15.50

+ 1.0

6

Mutton

20.00

20.00

0

0

Chicken

5.89

6.05

+ 0.16

2

Chicken giblets

3.49

3.49

0

0

Sturgeon  

50.0

50.0

0

0

Butter

18.50

19.50

+ 1.0

5

Corn oil (1 liter)

4.49

5.19

+ 0.70

15

Margarine

5.90

5.90

0

0

Eggs (10)

1.30

1.10

- 0.20

15

Granulated sugar

1.65

1.59

0.06

3

Lump sugar

2.25

2.45

+ 0.20

8

Salt

0.59

0.59

0

0

Flour (Sort I)

0.58

0.58

0

0

Vermicelli

1.09

1.53

+ 0.44

40

Buckwheat

1.20

1.50

+ 0.30

20

Macaroni

1.09

1.53

+ 0.44

40

Rice

4.10

4.10

0

0

Milk (1 liter)

1.89

2.59

+ 0.70

37

Sour cream (100 grams)

0.71

0.71

0

0

Sour milk (1 liter)

3.49

3.49

0

0

White cheese

8.49

8.49

0

0

Local biscuits  

3.20

3.20

0

0

Potatoes

0.89

0.85

- 0.04

4

Onions

0.45

0.55

+ 0.10

22

Cucumbers

0.59

0.79

+ 0.20

33

Tomatoes

2.89

1.59

- 1.30

44

Cabbages

0.45

0.65

+ 0.20

30

Apples

1.19

0.95

- 0.24

20

Green vegetables  (1 bunch)

0.17

0.17

0

0
 

159.90

164.63

+ 4.73

2

 

 

