A Declaration on Children, Youth and Climate Action was Signed Within the Framework 0f COP29
A Declaration on Children, Youth and Climate Action was Signed Within the Framework 0f COP29
On the first day of the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the government of Azerbaijan and UNICEF signed a Declaration on Children, Youth, and Climate Action.
The signing ceremony was attended by Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and COP29 President, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, and COP29 Youth Climate Champion Leyla Hasanova.
UNICEF welcomed Azerbaijan's commitment to child protection, with Russell emphasizing that children must be central to climate policy and financing efforts. "Azerbaijan’s signing of this declaration places children at the heart of the global climate agenda," Russell said.
She noted that nearly one billion children worldwide, almost half of the global child population, live in countries facing extremely high climate and environmental risks, according to UNICEF's estimates of 33 such nations.
COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev reaffirmed Azerbaijan's dedication to the climate process, highlighting the country’s focus on extending climate actions to protect children and youth, ensuring a sustainable future for the next generation.
UNICEF called on other nations to endorse the Declaration and commit to shielding children from the adverse impacts of climate change. Russell added that UNICEF is collaborating with governments and partners to enhance climate adaptation efforts and bolster key systems such as education, social protection, and healthcare.
"Social services, education, and healthcare must respond swiftly to climate-related challenges," Russell stressed.
In a separate panel discussion at COP29, Teresa Anderson, leader of the global climate justice organization ActionAid, argued that addressing climate change without substantial financial support is ineffective. "Countries severely impacted by climate change desperately need trillions in real grant funding — this is the new target for climate finance," Anderson said.
She underscored the need for wealthy nations to contribute substantial public funds to combat climate change. "Rich countries in the Global North often evade responsibility for climate financing, opting to rely on the private sector rather than pledging the necessary trillion dollars annually for climate funding, child welfare, and elder support. While private sector involvement is crucial, government backing is equally vital," Anderson concluded.
-
-
- Photo sessions
- 11 November 2024 17:28
Politics
-
- 11 November 2024, 16:49
On November 11, several heads of state and government arrived in Baku to participate in the COP29 climate conference. Among them were: President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić; President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko; President of the European Council, Charles Michel; President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini; President of Nepal, Ramchandra Paudel; President of Iraq, Jamal Rashid; Prime Minister of Kenya, Musalia Mudavadi; Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, as well as official representatives from various countries.
-
- 11 November 2024, 14:10
UN Secretary General António Guterres arrived in Baku on Monday to attend the COP29 climate conference.
-
- 11 November 2024, 12:46
The Young Reporters Academy (YNA) held a key event at COP29, organizing the "Youth Leadership Forum," which brought together the next generation of climate advocates, political leaders, and activists from around the globe.
-
- 11 November 2024, 12:09
Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, has been elected as the President of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
Leave a review