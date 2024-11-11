A Declaration on Children, Youth and Climate Action was Signed Within the Framework 0f COP29

A Declaration on Children, Youth and Climate Action was Signed Within the Framework 0f COP29

On the first day of the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the government of Azerbaijan and UNICEF signed a Declaration on Children, Youth, and Climate Action.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and COP29 President, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, and COP29 Youth Climate Champion Leyla Hasanova.

UNICEF welcomed Azerbaijan's commitment to child protection, with Russell emphasizing that children must be central to climate policy and financing efforts. "Azerbaijan’s signing of this declaration places children at the heart of the global climate agenda," Russell said.

She noted that nearly one billion children worldwide, almost half of the global child population, live in countries facing extremely high climate and environmental risks, according to UNICEF's estimates of 33 such nations.

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev reaffirmed Azerbaijan's dedication to the climate process, highlighting the country’s focus on extending climate actions to protect children and youth, ensuring a sustainable future for the next generation.

UNICEF called on other nations to endorse the Declaration and commit to shielding children from the adverse impacts of climate change. Russell added that UNICEF is collaborating with governments and partners to enhance climate adaptation efforts and bolster key systems such as education, social protection, and healthcare.

"Social services, education, and healthcare must respond swiftly to climate-related challenges," Russell stressed.

In a separate panel discussion at COP29, Teresa Anderson, leader of the global climate justice organization ActionAid, argued that addressing climate change without substantial financial support is ineffective. "Countries severely impacted by climate change desperately need trillions in real grant funding — this is the new target for climate finance," Anderson said.

She underscored the need for wealthy nations to contribute substantial public funds to combat climate change. "Rich countries in the Global North often evade responsibility for climate financing, opting to rely on the private sector rather than pledging the necessary trillion dollars annually for climate funding, child welfare, and elder support. While private sector involvement is crucial, government backing is equally vital," Anderson concluded.