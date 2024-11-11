Heads of State and Government Arrive in Baku for COP29

Heads of State and Government Continue to Arrive in Baku (updated)

On the afternoon of November 11, the following leaders arrived in Baku to participate in the COP29 climate conference: President of Finland, Alexander Stubb; President of Congo, Denis Sassou-Nguesso; Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo; Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze.

Iran sent Vice President Shina Ansari, despite earlier statements from Tehran that President Masoud Pezeshkian would attend.

* * *

On November 11, several heads of state and government arrived in Baku to participate in the COP29 climate conference. Among them were: President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić; President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko; President of the European Council, Charles Michel; President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini; President of Nepal, Ramchandra Paudel; President of Iraq, Jamal Rashid; Prime Minister of Kenya, Musalia Mudavadi; Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, as well as official representatives from various countries.

The arrival of high-ranking guests continues.