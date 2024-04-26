A new charge has been brought against journalist Imran Aliyev
It is said that a new charge has been brought against Imran Aliyev, the imprisoned head of "Meclis.info" platform.
Relatives of Aliyev told Turan that on April 26, charges were brought against Imraan Aliyev under Article 206.3.1 (Smuggling - repeated offenses) of the Criminal Code.
Before that, charges were announced against him under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (Smuggling - when committed by a group of persons with prior collusion). So now the Aliyev Criminal Code. charged with both articles.
The sanctions for both articles are the same - imprisonment from 5 to 8 years.
However, the presence of charges on both articles increases the possibility of a sentence close to the upper limit of these terms.
The tightening of punishment for Imran Aliyev strangely coincided with a reminder to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about this journalist at his press conference today in Berlin.
* Imran Aliyev was detained on April 18 on the pro-government Qafqaz.info website, along with the employees of Abzas Media and Toplum TV, after an article was published about his connection with money smuggling.
On April 19, the court arrested Aliyev for two months. In the court, he said that he was beaten and tortured with electric current in order to make a confession.
