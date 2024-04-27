U.S. Sends Largest Ever Military Package To Ukraine

The Biden administration on Friday announced its biggest package of military aid to Ukraine to date, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

The new $6 billion package, which was laid out by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin after a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, will allow the Pentagon to contract with industry for critical new capabilities for Kyiv, including Patriot and NASAMs air defense interceptors, “significant amounts” of artillery ammunition and air-to-ground munitions, counter-drone systems and more, as senior officials put it.

The announcement came after the U.S. began sending $1 billion in new weapons to Ukraine just earlier this week, which is being pulled from U.S. stocks and should arrive much quicker than the weapons being purchased.

Both packages are coming from the $61 billion national security supplemental for Ukraine that President Biden signed into law on Wednesday.