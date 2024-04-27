U.S. Sends Largest Ever Military Package To Ukraine
The Biden administration on Friday announced its biggest package of military aid to Ukraine to date, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
The new $6 billion package, which was laid out by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin after a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, will allow the Pentagon to contract with industry for critical new capabilities for Kyiv, including Patriot and NASAMs air defense interceptors, “significant amounts” of artillery ammunition and air-to-ground munitions, counter-drone systems and more, as senior officials put it.
The announcement came after the U.S. began sending $1 billion in new weapons to Ukraine just earlier this week, which is being pulled from U.S. stocks and should arrive much quicker than the weapons being purchased.
Both packages are coming from the $61 billion national security supplemental for Ukraine that President Biden signed into law on Wednesday.
Politics
- 27 April 2024, 20:42
Javid Ramazanov, an employee of “Toplum” Internet television, was taken to the Baku City Police Department today. Ramazanov was detained on the street and taken to the police, “Toplum TV” informed.
- 27 April 2024, 12:53
Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova to Montenegro met with the President of this Balkan country, Yakov Milatovich as part of the official visit. According to the press service of the Milli Majlis, Gafarova conveyed to Milatovich the invitation of the President of Azerbaijan to participate in the Baku climate conference COP29. The parties discussed the prospects of bilateral relations. Milatovich noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan is one of the main investors in Montenegro. Stressing the high level of cooperation, he emphasized the development of ties in the field of tourism.
- 27 April 2024, 11:13
A bipartisan group of U.S..lawmakers on Friday introduced a bill that would enable sanctions against senior Azerbaijani officials for their role in the Karabakh war, and human rights violations, including violent repression of political opposition, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
The Biden administration said on Friday that reauthorizing the Global Engagement Center (GEC), a State Department agency that’s tasked with combating foreign propaganda and disinformation, "is a priority."
