A. Pashazade Awarded Order of the Russian Orthodox Church
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Rus' presented the Order of St. Alexius, Metropolitan of Kyiv, Moscow, and all Rus', to Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO). The award ceremony took place at the patriarch's residence in Moscow. Pashazade received this prestigious honor in recognition of his contributions to the development of interfaith dialogue and the preservation of traditional values in society, coinciding with his 75th anniversary.
In presenting the medal, Patriarch Kirill noted that while conflicts arise globally, there have been no such dangers between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Russia. He emphasized that the relationship between Christians and Muslims is a crucial factor for peace and good neighborliness.
Pashazade expressed his gratitude to the patriarch for the esteemed award, referring to him as a friend of the Azerbaijani people. He highlighted that during the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church has always stood for justice and truth. Additionally, Pashazade gifted a Karabakh carpet to the Russian Orthodox Church.
