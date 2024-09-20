Weather Forecast for September 21

On Saturday, September 21, cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. Rain is likely in some areas during the night and morning, with variable cloudiness during the day, mostly without precipitation. The northwestern wind will change to a northeastern direction in the afternoon. Nighttime temperatures will range from 14 to 18°C, while daytime temperatures will be between 22 and 25°C, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service.

In other regions of Azerbaijan, rain is expected in some areas, along with thunderstorms. In certain locations, heavy rain and hail are possible, and snow is forecasted in the mountainous areas. By evening, precipitation will gradually cease in most regions. Fog is anticipated in the mountainous and foothill areas during the night and morning, with a moderate eastern wind.

Nighttime temperatures will range from 14 to 18°C, while daytime temperatures will be between 23 and 27°C. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures are expected to be 5 to 10°C, with daytime temperatures ranging from 10 to 15°C.