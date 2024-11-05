The United States now assesses that as many as 10,000 North Korean servicemen have already been deployed in the Kursk Region, the State Department said on Monday TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"Up from when we spoke Thursday when we said as many as 8,000 were there. Now we can see that as many as 10,000 have made their way to Kursk," Spokesperson Matthee Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.

Washington is increasingly concerned that Mosvow intends to use North Korean soldiers in combat or to support combat operations against Ukrainian forces.

"And if they did, they would be legitimate military targets," Miller said.