About 10,000 North Korean Soldiers Deployed In Kursk Region, U.S. Says
The United States now assesses that as many as 10,000 North Korean servicemen have already been deployed in the Kursk Region, the State Department said on Monday TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"Up from when we spoke Thursday when we said as many as 8,000 were there. Now we can see that as many as 10,000 have made their way to Kursk," Spokesperson Matthee Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.
Washington is increasingly concerned that Mosvow intends to use North Korean soldiers in combat or to support combat operations against Ukrainian forces.
"And if they did, they would be legitimate military targets," Miller said.
Politics
-
- 5 November 2024, 17:17
Polad Aslanov, founder of the religious website xeberman.com, who went on hunger strike in the colony on 4 November, was forcibly transferred to the Penitentiary Service hospital in the evening of the same day. This was reported to Turan by his wife Gulmira Aslanov.
-
- 5 November 2024, 17:01
The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Azerbaijan is pleased to announce the preopening of the Ukrainian Center in Baku, scheduled for 9 November 2024 at 12 pm. The Ukrainian Center, originally established to promote Ukrainian culture, language, heritage and education in Azerbaijan, has been renovated and expanded to better serve its mission.
-
- 5 November 2024, 16:45
The health condition of activist Nijat Ibrahim has sharply worsened while he remains in Baku's Detention Center No. 1, his wife Parvin Ibrahim told Turan news agency. According to her, Ibrahim called today to report severe back pain, and he can barely move. Recently, his blood pressure has also risen, and doctors have diagnosed him with hypertension.
-
- 5 November 2024, 16:31
On Sunday, November 5, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the 11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States. Upon his arrival at Manas 2 International Airport in Bishkek, Aliyev was greeted with a ceremonial honor guard and welcomed by Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister and Chief of Staff, Akylbek Japarov, along with other officials.
