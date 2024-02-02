Abzas Media will be based in Berlin

The new edition of the online publication “Abzas Media” is located in Berlin, the new editor-in-chief Leyla Mustafayeva reported. "We don't want to engage in "careful journalism." The publications will be posted on our website, which is blocked in Azerbaijan. Work has already been established in Berlin. We will continue to work with our employees in various countries remotely," Mustafayeva said. According to her, the investigations of “Abzas Media” will also be published by 15 foreign media, which supported the publication.

Recall that six journalists and media workers from “Abzas media” were arrested in Azerbaijan in November-January. They are accused of "smuggling". The publication's management, due to the inability to operate in Azerbaijan, asked colleagues to continue working abroad. The leadership was entrusted to Leila Mustafayev.