Activists celebrated May 1 by hanging a poster in the Central Park of Baku

On the occasion of the International Workers' Day on May 1 in Baku, a poster was hung on the pedestrian bridge in the Central Park: "Your wealth is stolen from the workers."

In turn, the Alternative Confederation of Trade Unions, the Workers' Platform, issued a statement expressing solidarity with workers and willingness to continue the struggle to ensure the labor rights of citizens.

It also demanded the release of all prisoners arrested for socio-political activities - Afiyaddin Mammadov, Aykhan Israfilov, Elvin Mustafayev and Mohiaddin Orujev, a member of the "Workers' Platform".