Ilham Aliyev received the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament

On May 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Speaker of the Parliament of the Iraqi Republic Mohsin Ali Akbar Al-Mandalawi. During the meeting, issues related to the development of bilateral relations and inter-parliamentary ties were discussed. Ilham Aliyev received the Chairman of the Iraqi Parliament.

