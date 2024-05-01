Ilham Aliyev received the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament
Ilham Aliyev received the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament
On May 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Speaker of the Parliament of the Iraqi Republic Mohsin Ali Akbar Al-Mandalawi. During the meeting, issues related to the development of bilateral relations and inter-parliamentary ties were discussed. Ilham Aliyev received the Chairman of the Iraqi Parliament.
On May 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of the Parliament of the Iraqi Republic Mohsin Ali Akbar Al-Mandalawi.
Politics
-
- 1 May 2024, 19:18
Lawyer Elmar Suleymanov met on Wednesday in Baku Pre-trial Detention Center No. 1 with Anar Mamadli , the head of the Center for Monitoring Elections and Democracy Training.
-
On the occasion of the International Workers' Day on May 1 in Baku, a poster was hung on the pedestrian bridge in the Central Park: "Your wealth is stolen from the workers."
-
- 1 May 2024, 16:58
The executive power of Baku again refused the appeal of the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) on holding a protest action on May 5, the head of the NCDF Jamil Hasanli. He regarded the decision of the city administration as another step in restricting freedom of assembly.
-
International structures continue to call on official Baku to release the well-known human rights defender and public activist Anar Mammadli. "We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Anar Mammadli," the statement of the Norwegian Human Rights House. The organization demands that the Azerbaijani authorities: drop all charges against him, respect international obligations, comply with the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights on the Mammadli group, stop the persecution of independent voices in the country and release all political prisoners, respect the rights of independent civil society and the media.
Leave a review