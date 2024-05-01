    • flag_AZ
Ilham Aliyev received the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament

Ilham Aliyev received the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament

Ilham Aliyev received the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament

On May 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Speaker of the Parliament of the Iraqi Republic Mohsin Ali Akbar Al-Mandalawi. During the meeting, issues related to the development of bilateral relations and inter-parliamentary ties were discussed.

On May 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of the Parliament of the Iraqi Republic Mohsin Ali Akbar Al-Mandalawi.

