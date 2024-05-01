The lawyer visited Anar Mammadli in the pre-trial detention center

Lawyer Elmar Suleymanov met on Wednesday in Baku Pre-trial Detention Center No. 1 with Anar Mamadli , the head of the Center for Monitoring Elections and Democracy Training.

Mammadli has been placed in quarantine, his health is normal and he remains in good spirits and denies the charges. Mammadli denied media reports that he was brought to court with a bag over his head, the lawyer said.

“Anar Mammadli said that he was brought to court and taken away with handcuffs on his back and his head bowed down. However, the bag was not put on the head,” the lawyer noted.

Mammadli does not have a complaint about being sent to a pre-trial detention center, but pointed out the unsanitary conditions in quarantine.

The lawyer also said that the defense plans to file an appeal against Mammadli’s arrest on May 2.

*Anar Mammadli was detained on April 29 in the Abzas Media case. He was charged under Art. 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement of persons) of the Criminal Code.

On April 30, the court chose a preventive measure against him in the form of arrest for a period of 4 months.