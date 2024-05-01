The lawyer visited Anar Mammadli in the pre-trial detention center
Lawyer Elmar Suleymanov met on Wednesday in Baku Pre-trial Detention Center No. 1 with Anar Mamadli , the head of the Center for Monitoring Elections and Democracy Training.
Mammadli has been placed in quarantine, his health is normal and he remains in good spirits and denies the charges. Mammadli denied media reports that he was brought to court with a bag over his head, the lawyer said.
“Anar Mammadli said that he was brought to court and taken away with handcuffs on his back and his head bowed down. However, the bag was not put on the head,” the lawyer noted.
Mammadli does not have a complaint about being sent to a pre-trial detention center, but pointed out the unsanitary conditions in quarantine.
The lawyer also said that the defense plans to file an appeal against Mammadli’s arrest on May 2.
*Anar Mammadli was detained on April 29 in the Abzas Media case. He was charged under Art. 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement of persons) of the Criminal Code.
On April 30, the court chose a preventive measure against him in the form of arrest for a period of 4 months.
Politics
On the occasion of the International Workers' Day on May 1 in Baku, a poster was hung on the pedestrian bridge in the Central Park: "Your wealth is stolen from the workers."
- 1 May 2024, 17:56
On May 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Speaker of the Parliament of the Iraqi Republic Mohsin Ali Akbar Al-Mandalawi. During the meeting, issues related to the development of bilateral relations and inter-parliamentary ties were discussed. Ilham Aliyev received the Chairman of the Iraqi Parliament.
- 1 May 2024, 16:58
The executive power of Baku again refused the appeal of the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) on holding a protest action on May 5, the head of the NCDF Jamil Hasanli. He regarded the decision of the city administration as another step in restricting freedom of assembly.
International structures continue to call on official Baku to release the well-known human rights defender and public activist Anar Mammadli. "We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Anar Mammadli," the statement of the Norwegian Human Rights House. The organization demands that the Azerbaijani authorities: drop all charges against him, respect international obligations, comply with the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights on the Mammadli group, stop the persecution of independent voices in the country and release all political prisoners, respect the rights of independent civil society and the media.
