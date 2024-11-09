Afgan Sadigov Refuses to End His Hunger Strike

Afgan Sadigov, the head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.Tv, who was arrested in Georgia, has lost 28 kilograms after 49 days of hunger strike. He is suffering from severe pain and insomnia, but refuses to stop his protest.

On November 8, Afgan Sadigov called his wife. "He said that the excruciating pain prevents him from sleeping until morning. He was weighed today, and with his clothes on, he weighed 65 kilograms. Before the hunger strike, he weighed 93 kilograms, so he has lost 28 kilograms. His condition is extremely critical, and he could fall into a coma at any moment, but he is still continuing the hunger strike," said Sevinj Sadigova, the journalist's wife.

The journalist also told his wife that two Muslim clerics had visited him, attempting to persuade him to end his hunger strike. "They introduced themselves as members of the Caucasus Muslim Board and said they came to Afgan because they visit 'Muslim brothers' in prison. They told Afgan that 'harming the body given by Allah contradicts the Muslim faith,' but Afgan responded that Allah had commanded him to fight against the oppressors, and the clerics left," said Sevinj Sadigova.

She also reported that on November 8, her husband was handed a court decision extending his detention for another three months. "They told Afgan that he had 48 hours to file an appeal, but this period falls on the weekend," she added.

* Afgan Sadigov arrived in Georgia with his family in December 2023, fearing persecution. In July, he was not allowed to leave Georgia for Türkiye and was told he could only return to Azerbaijan.

In August, at Azerbaijan's request, Sadigov was arrested. He faces charges of extortion in Baku, which has requested his extradition. Since September 21, he has been on hunger strike in protest against his detention and the refusal to grant him asylum. On October 8, his condition worsened, and he was transferred to the prison hospital.