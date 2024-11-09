  • contact.az Contact
Residents of Boradigah Ask for Help from the Country's Leadership

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

A group of residents from the village of Boradigah in the Masally region has appealed to the country's leadership regarding the emergency state of the local school. In an appeal addressed to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, the residents highlight that the Nizami Ganjavi Secondary School No. 1 is in a dangerous condition that makes it unsuitable for conducting lessons.

The school, which was built in 1974, has educated many students who later became highly qualified specialists in various fields. Graduates of the school also fought selflessly for the liberation of Azerbaijani territories. "The martyrs Geysar Mammadov, Zafar Javadov, Ingilab Nagiyev, Farasat Pashayev, and Ibrahim Rukabzade are all alumni of our school. Among our graduates, there are many war veterans," the authors of the appeal state. However, they regretfully note that in recent years the school has fallen into disrepair.

In 2022, the Construction Directorate of the Ministry of Education demolished the roofs of the school's assembly hall, sports hall, and cafeteria in order to carry out repairs. However, the very next day, the construction work was halted, and it was announced that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation would carry out a major renovation of the school. Since then, no further work has been done.

As a result, the condition of the school building has worsened even further, as it has been exposed to rain and snow, and it is at risk of collapsing at any moment. In 2023, the Baku City Urban Planning and Architecture Directorate inspected the school and confirmed its hazardous condition, yet no measures have been taken to repair it.

The authors of the appeal point out that children are unable to engage in sports activities due to the poor condition of the gym, and events are now being held in the corridors. The cafeteria is also unusable, and students cannot have meals there. Additionally, the absence of heating in classrooms, where 270 children study alongside 25 teachers and 17 support staff, has made the school unbearably cold, causing frequent illnesses among both students and teachers, which negatively impacts the educational process.

In conclusion, the residents of Boradigah are requesting the country's leadership to provide assistance for the repair of the school.

