Afgan Sadygov hospitalized in hospital of Penitentiary Service of Georgia
On the 17th day of hunger strike in Tbilisi pre-trial detention centre Afgan Sadygov's health condition has sharply deteriorated. On the night of 8 October he was hospitalized in a medical facility of the Georgian Penitentiary Service. This was reported to Turan by the journalist's wife Sevinj Sadygova.
‘I was informed about it at night by an employee of the pre-trial detention center. I asked for an opportunity to talk to Afghan, but they answered me that it is impossible now,’ Sadygova said.
‘Afghan chose the way of hunger strike because he could not defend his rights in Azerbaijan and Georgia by other means. Lawyers should visit him today,’ she said.
In turn, lawyer Dmitriy Nozadze confirmed the statement about Afgan Sadygov's hospitalization. Today the lawyer met with him at the medical facility of the Georgian Penitentiary Service.
Sadygov is under the supervision of doctors, he is ‘very weak’, but continues his hunger strike.
*Afghan Sadygov and his family arrived in Georgia in December 2023, fearing persecution. In July, he was not allowed to leave Georgia for Turkey, saying he could only fly to Azerbaijan.
In August, Sadygov was detained at the request of Azerbaijan. In Baku he is accused of extortion and demanded extradition. He has been on hunger strike since 21 September, protesting against his arrest and refusal to grant him asylum.
