Milli Majlis decided not to have ties with French parliamentarians
On October 8, at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations, a draft resolution on the election of heads of working groups for relations with parliaments of other countries was discussed.
Note that the approved draft does not provide for the creation of a group for relations with the French parliament.
In the Milli Majlis of the last convocation, the activities of the group for relations with French lawmakers were suspended due to the "destructive position of Paris."
