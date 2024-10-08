Putin meets with Aliyev in Moscow

A bilateral meeting between the Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents with the participation of delegations began at noon on 8 October in Moscow within the framework of the CIS heads of state summit.

According to the TASS news agency, Putin will hold a similar meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan afterwards.

Then a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State will be held in a narrow format, and later in an expanded format. Following its results, a ceremony of signing agreements will be held.

The day before, Armenian representatives said they would not join two of the three proposed agreements. In particular, these are the statement ‘On the Principles of Ensuring Eurasian Security’ and ‘On the Inadmissibility of Using Unilateral Restrictive Measures in International Relations’.

Judging by the titles of these documents, they are directed against the West, which the Kremlin regularly accuses of subversive activities in the former Soviet Union and the rest of the world.