Putin meets with Aliyev in Moscow
A bilateral meeting between the Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents with the participation of delegations began at noon on 8 October in Moscow within the framework of the CIS heads of state summit.
According to the TASS news agency, Putin will hold a similar meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan afterwards.
Then a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State will be held in a narrow format, and later in an expanded format. Following its results, a ceremony of signing agreements will be held.
The day before, Armenian representatives said they would not join two of the three proposed agreements. In particular, these are the statement ‘On the Principles of Ensuring Eurasian Security’ and ‘On the Inadmissibility of Using Unilateral Restrictive Measures in International Relations’.
Judging by the titles of these documents, they are directed against the West, which the Kremlin regularly accuses of subversive activities in the former Soviet Union and the rest of the world.
- 8 October 2024, 20:34
Pashinyan and Putin have agreed that the checkpoint between Armenia and Iran will be guarded only by Armenian border guards from 1 January 2025.
- 8 October 2024, 18:19
"The United States values its bilateral relationship with Azerbaijan," a State Department Spokesperson on Tuesday told TURAN's Washington correspondent when asked about official Baku's latest efforts to portray the U.S. and the West as enemies of Azerbaijan.
- 8 October 2024, 17:59
The Azerbaijani city of Lachin will become the cultural capital of the CIS in 2025, after which the baton will pass to the Armenian city of Meghri, and then to the Belarusian city of Molodechno, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the CIS summit in Moscow on Tuesday.
During today’s one-on-one meetings, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan for half an hour each, the press secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov told journalists. "Well, the topic of the 'Zangezur Corridor' was also touched upon," Peskov said in response to a question about whether this topic was raised during the meetings.
