Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on Russia’s continued hybrid activity against the EU

The European Union and its Member States strongly condemn Russia’s intensifying campaign of hybrid activities against the EU, its Member States and partners. These activities again illustrate Russia’s reckless and irresponsible behavior and its disregard for the rules-based international order and international law.

We have detected an increasing number of a broad range of activities against the EU and its Member States, including cyber-attacks, information manipulation and interference campaigns, cases of arson, vandalism and sabotage, including against our critical infrastructure as well as instrumentalisation of migration and other disruptive actions. Russia also continues to disrupt satellite communications, violate European airspace and conduct physical attacks against individuals on the territory of the EU.

These malicious activities are part of a broad coordinated hybrid campaign directed by Russia as an attempt to divide our society, destabilise and weaken the EU and its Member States and our resilience as well as to undermine our support to Ukraine and its ability to defend itself. This will not succeed: we will act united and determined to address these activities and hold perpetrators accountable. Our support to Ukraine will remain solid and unwavering for as long as it takes.

With today’s decision to establish a dedicated framework of restrictive measures in view of Russia’s destabilising activities, the EU takes another decisive step. Under the new legal framework, the EU can target those who are responsible for, implement, support or benefit from Russia’s destabilising actions worldwide, as well as their associates and supporters.

We will continue to strengthen our resilience, work closely with our partners, and make full use of the EU Hybrid Toolbox, including diplomatic and restrictive measures, as well as all available instruments, to prevent, deter and respond to Russia’s hybrid activities.