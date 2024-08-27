Akif Gurbanov nominated for Václav Havel human rights prize
Akif Gurbanov nominated for Václav Havel human rights prize
On August 27, the selection committee for the Václav Havel Human Rights Prize announced the shortlist of candidates for the 2024 award. The prize, given for outstanding contributions by civil society to the defense of human rights in Europe and beyond, recognizes individuals and organizations making significant impacts.
The meeting in Prague, chaired by Theodoros Roussopoulos, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), included the following three nominees on the shortlist: Akif Gurbanov from Azerbaijan; María Corina Machado from Venezuela; Babutsa Pataraya from Georgia.
According to a press release from PACE, Gurbanov is a human rights defender, political activist, and active member of Azerbaijan's civil society. He is a co-founder of the Democratic Initiative Institute (DII) and the Third Republic Platform. Gurbanov was arrested in March 2024 during a crackdown on journalists and activists in Azerbaijan.
María Corina Machado is a prominent political figure in Venezuela, known for her active defense of human rights. She co-founded the Venezuelan volunteer organization "Súmate," which focuses on civil and political freedoms, rights, and civic participation.
Babutsa Pataraya is a leading feminist activist and human rights lawyer in Georgia. She has been the director of the NGO "Sapari," which supports women's rights and assists victims of violence since 2013. For over a decade, she has been fighting against femicide, sexual violence, and harassment.
The winner of the Václav Havel Prize for Human Rights for 2024 will be announced at the opening of the PACE autumn plenary session in Strasbourg on September 30. The award, established in 2013, consists of €60,000, a trophy, and a diploma. It is presented annually by PACE in partnership with the Václav Havel Library and the Charta 77 Foundation.
The prize has been awarded since 2013. The representative of Azerbaijan became its laureate in 2014, when the prize was awarded to the imprisoned human rights defender Anar Mammadli, who is now imprisoned again.
