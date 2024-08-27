Journalists from Meydan.TV denied access to candidate meeting

Journalists from the independent online outlet Meydan TV were denied entry to a meeting between parliamentary candidate Tanzila Rustamkhanly and voters at the Olympic Sports Complex in the city of Neftchala. A representative from the sports complex told the journalists that they were "provocateurs" and "working for foreign enemies of Azerbaijan," claiming that they had no place at the election event. This information was revealed in a video posted on Meydan TV's Facebook page.

Tanzila Rustamkhanly is the wife of Sabir Rustamkhanly, a writer and former MP from the Neftchala region. She leads the "Azəri-Türk Women’s Union" and is a member of the "Civil Solidarity" party, chaired by her husband.