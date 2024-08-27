Vladimir Putin congratulates Mehriban Aliyeva

On August 27, in the Baku Serious Crimes Court, witness Ramil Babayev testified in the trial of labor activist Afiyaddin Mammadov. Babayev stated that he was present at the scene of the incident on the day in question. According to Babayev, he was drawn to the scene by the "noise and insults." However, when asked by Mammadov's lawyer, Babayev clarified that he did not actually see Mammadov inflicting a knife wound on the victim. Instead, he reported that other people present at the scene told him there had been a "knife attack."