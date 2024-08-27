The Antimonopoly Service is being removed from the Ministry of Economy
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to establish a State Agency for Antimonopoly Activities and Consumer Market Control. The new agency is being created directly under the President and will be based on the existing antimonopoly service previously part of the Ministry of Economy.
- 27 August 2024, 19:15
Javid Aga, an activist and researcher, has not been in contact since this morning. According to social media reports, Aga was scheduled to fly abroad from Baku at 06:50 this morning to continue his education. However, he has not informed his family or friends about clearing passport control. Furthermore, the airline on which Aga was supposed to fly has informed his friends that he did not board the plane. His colleagues are concerned that Aga may have been detained.
- 27 August 2024, 17:57
On August 27, in the Baku Serious Crimes Court, witness Ramil Babayev testified in the trial of labor activist Afiyaddin Mammadov. Babayev stated that he was present at the scene of the incident on the day in question. According to Babayev, he was drawn to the scene by the "noise and insults." However, when asked by Mammadov's lawyer, Babayev clarified that he did not actually see Mammadov inflicting a knife wound on the victim. Instead, he reported that other people present at the scene told him there had been a "knife attack."
- 27 August 2024, 17:39
On August 27, the selection committee for the Václav Havel Human Rights Prize announced the shortlist of candidates for the 2024 award. The prize, given for outstanding contributions by civil society to the defense of human rights in Europe and beyond, recognizes individuals and organizations making significant impacts.
- 27 August 2024, 17:14
Journalists from the independent online outlet Meydan TV were denied entry to a meeting between parliamentary candidate Tanzila Rustamkhanly and voters at the Olympic Sports Complex in the city of Neftchala. A representative from the sports complex told the journalists that they were "provocateurs" and "working for foreign enemies of Azerbaijan," claiming that they had no place at the election event. This information was revealed in a video posted on Meydan TV's Facebook page.
