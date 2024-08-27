Fazil Gasimov continues hunger strike for 75th day
Fazil Gasimov continues hunger strike for 75th day
Fazil Gasimov, a doctoral student at Istanbul University and economist, has been on a hunger strike for 75 days in detention. He is protesting against what he claims to be his "unlawful arrest." In a phone call with his brother, Nazim Gasimov, the economist reaffirmed his intention to "continue the hunger strike until the end." Nazim Gasimov stated that his brother is in critical condition.
"My brother is completely exhausrted as a result of the hunger strike. He has lost 27 kg and now weighs only 40 kg. He is nothing but skin and bones. His voice is hoarse. Due to low blood pressure, he dresses warmly in this heat and still shivers. Fazil suffers from severe colic in his kidneys, stomach, and heart. He is writhing in pain. Our appeals to official bodies have yielded no results. We can only hope for Allah’s help," said Nazim Gasimov. Comments from the Penitentiary Service could not be obtained.
*Fazil Gasimov, who is being held in the sanitary-medical unit of Baku Detention Center No. 1, was transferred to the Penitentiary Service's sanatorium on the night of July 26 due to a sharp deterioration in his health caused by the hunger strike.
Gasımov, who had been living in Türkiye, was arrested in Istanbul on August 8, 2023, and brought to Azerbaijan. He is detained in connection with an investigation into a criminal case against Gubad Ibadoglu and is charged under Article 204.3.1 of the Criminal Code (preparation and sale of counterfeit money or foreign currency as part of an organized group) and Article 167-3.1 (religious-extremist activities).
Fazil Gasimov stated that his interactions with Gubad Ibadoglu began in March 2020 in a virtual form, but they did not engage in any illegal activities. Currently, Fazil Gasimov’s criminal case is being considered separately from Gubad Ibadoglu’s case.
On August 15, preliminary hearings for Gasimov's criminal case began at the Baku Serious Crimes Court, chaired by Judge Mahira Kerimova.
Politics
27 August 2024 16:45
Politics
27 August 2024, 19:15
Javid Aga, an activist and researcher, has not been in contact since this morning. According to social media reports, Aga was scheduled to fly abroad from Baku at 06:50 this morning to continue his education. However, he has not informed his family or friends about clearing passport control. Furthermore, the airline on which Aga was supposed to fly has informed his friends that he did not board the plane. His colleagues are concerned that Aga may have been detained.
27 August 2024, 17:57
On August 27, in the Baku Serious Crimes Court, witness Ramil Babayev testified in the trial of labor activist Afiyaddin Mammadov. Babayev stated that he was present at the scene of the incident on the day in question. According to Babayev, he was drawn to the scene by the "noise and insults." However, when asked by Mammadov's lawyer, Babayev clarified that he did not actually see Mammadov inflicting a knife wound on the victim. Instead, he reported that other people present at the scene told him there had been a "knife attack."
27 August 2024, 17:39
On August 27, the selection committee for the Václav Havel Human Rights Prize announced the shortlist of candidates for the 2024 award. The prize, given for outstanding contributions by civil society to the defense of human rights in Europe and beyond, recognizes individuals and organizations making significant impacts.
27 August 2024, 17:14
Journalists from the independent online outlet Meydan TV were denied entry to a meeting between parliamentary candidate Tanzila Rustamkhanly and voters at the Olympic Sports Complex in the city of Neftchala. A representative from the sports complex told the journalists that they were "provocateurs" and "working for foreign enemies of Azerbaijan," claiming that they had no place at the election event. This information was revealed in a video posted on Meydan TV's Facebook page.
