Fazil Gasimov continues hunger strike for 75th day

Fazil Gasimov, a doctoral student at Istanbul University and economist, has been on a hunger strike for 75 days in detention. He is protesting against what he claims to be his "unlawful arrest." In a phone call with his brother, Nazim Gasimov, the economist reaffirmed his intention to "continue the hunger strike until the end." Nazim Gasimov stated that his brother is in critical condition.

"My brother is completely exhausrted as a result of the hunger strike. He has lost 27 kg and now weighs only 40 kg. He is nothing but skin and bones. His voice is hoarse. Due to low blood pressure, he dresses warmly in this heat and still shivers. Fazil suffers from severe colic in his kidneys, stomach, and heart. He is writhing in pain. Our appeals to official bodies have yielded no results. We can only hope for Allah’s help," said Nazim Gasimov. Comments from the Penitentiary Service could not be obtained.

*Fazil Gasimov, who is being held in the sanitary-medical unit of Baku Detention Center No. 1, was transferred to the Penitentiary Service's sanatorium on the night of July 26 due to a sharp deterioration in his health caused by the hunger strike.

Gasımov, who had been living in Türkiye, was arrested in Istanbul on August 8, 2023, and brought to Azerbaijan. He is detained in connection with an investigation into a criminal case against Gubad Ibadoglu and is charged under Article 204.3.1 of the Criminal Code (preparation and sale of counterfeit money or foreign currency as part of an organized group) and Article 167-3.1 (religious-extremist activities).

Fazil Gasimov stated that his interactions with Gubad Ibadoglu began in March 2020 in a virtual form, but they did not engage in any illegal activities. Currently, Fazil Gasimov’s criminal case is being considered separately from Gubad Ibadoglu’s case.

On August 15, preliminary hearings for Gasimov's criminal case began at the Baku Serious Crimes Court, chaired by Judge Mahira Kerimova.