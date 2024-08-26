Alesker Mammadli in need of thyroid surgery

Alesker Mammadli, the founder of Toplum TV who is currently held in pre-trial detention, requires thyroid surgery, his brother, Nasimi Mammadli said following a phone conversation with him on August 26. "Alesker called today. He continues to suffer from suffocation due to a thyroid tumor. There has been no positive progress in his treatment. The thyroid tumor needs to be removed through surgery. However, under the current conditions of his detention, performing the surgery is impractical," Nasimi Mammadli said.

He reminded that Alesker Mammadli was already taken under guard to a civilian clinic on June 22, and due to the intervention of security forces, the examination was incomplete. Moreover, the doctors invited by Alesker Mammadli’s family were not allowed to participate in the examination, despite the court’s permission.

Thus, Alesker Mammadli and his relatives believe that in order for the “Toplum TV” founder to undergo surgery, he needs to be released from detention and allowed to have the surgical intervention at a clinic of his choice. However, Alesker Mammadli’s request for release has been denied, even though no investigative actions are currently being conducted with him. The thyroid tumor is also negatively impacting Alesker Mammadli’s overall health.

"Alesker’s blood pressure fluctuates sharply, both rising and falling. He suffers from severe headaches and insomnia," Nasimi Mammadli further noted. Representatives from the investigative body and the penitentiary service appeared unavailable for comment.

*On March 6-8, nine employees of “Toplum TV” and its partner organization, the Institute of Democratic Initiatives, were detained. They were accused of foreign currency smuggling. Seven individuals were arrested, and two were placed under police supervision. Human rights defenders have recognized the detainees as political prisoners, and international organizations have called for their release.