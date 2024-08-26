Windy weather expected in Baku on Tuesday

Partly cloudy weather without precipitation is expected on Tuesday, August 27, in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. A northwestern wind, which may strengthen at times, will change to a northeastern direction during the day.

Nighttime temperatures will range from +20°C to +24°C, while daytime temperatures are forecasted to be between +28°C and +33°C, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology.

In other regions of Azerbaijan, mainly dry weather is anticipated. However, in some mountainous areas, brief showers and thunderstorms may occur during the day, with light fog expected at night and in the morning. A moderate eastern wind will blow in these areas. Nighttime temperatures in these regions will range from +20°C to +25°C, with daytime temperatures between +33°C and +38°C. In the mountains, temperatures will be +11°C to +16°C at night and +20°C to +25°C during the day.