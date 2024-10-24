Aliyev and Pashinyan chat around BRICS summit table (video)

The BRICS summit continued in Kazan on Thursday. The ‘BRICS friends’ countries were seated near the round table at the plenary session in alphabetical order. Therefore, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev were next to each other.

Having sat down at the table, they had a short talk. According to the regulations, they will sit next to each other until the end of the summit.

As can be seen in the video, the heads of the two countries' foreign ministries, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, later joined their conversation.

Apparently, the parties discussed the possibility of holding a separate meeting.