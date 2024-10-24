Aliyev and Pashinyan chat around BRICS summit table
Aliyev and Pashinyan chat around BRICS summit table (video)
The BRICS summit continued in Kazan on Thursday. The ‘BRICS friends’ countries were seated near the round table at the plenary session in alphabetical order. Therefore, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev were next to each other.
Having sat down at the table, they had a short talk. According to the regulations, they will sit next to each other until the end of the summit.
As can be seen in the video, the heads of the two countries' foreign ministries, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, later joined their conversation.
Apparently, the parties discussed the possibility of holding a separate meeting.
- 24 October 2024 13:18
- 24 October 2024, 17:58
- 24 October 2024, 17:38
A bilateral meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia began at noon as part of the BRICS summit in Kazan. The meeting involves Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan, as well as the foreign ministers, deputy prime ministers, and foreign policy advisors of both countries. Before the meeting, Pashinyan made several key statements at the summit. He announced that Yerevan and Baku had agreed on all fundamental issues necessary to establish a foundation for peace.
- 24 October 2024, 17:38
- 24 October 2024, 16:27
