Weather on Friday Weather will be changeable in Baku and Absheron on October 25.

Rain is possible in a number of places in Absheron in the afternoon. Wind is north-western. Air temperature at night is +8+11, during the day it will be +15+19. Humidity is 70-75% at night, 50-55% during the day.

In the regions of the country, precipitation in the form of rain and sleet will take place in a number of mountainous areas. Showers are expected in some places. Wind is western, moderate. Air temperature in the lowlands at night is +5+10, during the day it will be +15+20. In the mountains, 0-5 at night, +5+10 during the day.