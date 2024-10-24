Weather on Friday Weather will be changeable in Baku and Absheron on October 25.
Weather on Friday Weather will be changeable in Baku and Absheron on October 25.
Rain is possible in a number of places in Absheron in the afternoon. Wind is north-western. Air temperature at night is +8+11, during the day it will be +15+19. Humidity is 70-75% at night, 50-55% during the day.
In the regions of the country, precipitation in the form of rain and sleet will take place in a number of mountainous areas. Showers are expected in some places. Wind is western, moderate. Air temperature in the lowlands at night is +5+10, during the day it will be +15+20. In the mountains, 0-5 at night, +5+10 during the day.
-
- Economics
- 24 October 2024 13:02
-
Social
-
- 24 October 2024, 22:52
FC "Qarabag" lost to the famous "Ajax" from the Netherlands with a score of 0:3 in a home match of the main stage of the Europa League on October 24.
-
- 24 October 2024, 15:17
A citizen of the Comoros, Mohammad Ahmed, and a citizen of Azerbaijan, Parviz Guliyev, were arrested for hunting falcons listed in Azerbaijan's "Red Book." According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, five "Caucasian Falcons" and hunting equipment were seized from the detainees. They were hunting the falcons using decoy pigeons as bait.
-
- 23 October 2024, 19:01
On October 21-22, heavy rainfall in Baku not only caused numerous problems but also led to a human tragedy. In Sabunchu district, two people lost their lives in a tunnel that was flooded. Fatalities due to flooding hadn't been reported in recent history in Baku.
-
- 23 October 2024, 16:12
To monitor traffic flow, vehicle movement will be restricted in Baku from 2:30 AM to 5:50 AM on the night of October 26-27, this information was provided by the COP29 Operational Company. Additionally, the direction of traffic on certain streets in the capital will be altered. Details on which specific streets will be affected will be announced later.
Leave a review