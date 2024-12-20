Aliyev Thanks D-8 for Admitting Azerbaijan into Its Ranks

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to the heads of state and government of Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Bangladesh for their unanimous support in admitting Azerbaijan to the D-8 during the summit held in Cairo on December 19.

"This decision is a testament to the genuine friendship and cooperation we share with these nations. For Azerbaijan, it is a great source of pride, marking the first expansion of the organization in nearly three decades," said President Aliyev, emphasizing Azerbaijan's commitment to actively contributing to the organization’s goals and strengthening Islamic solidarity.

Azerbaijan's membership in the D-8 was officially approved at the 11th D-8 Summit, which brought together leaders of eight prominent developing Islamic nations under the theme of advancing economic cooperation and regional development. Representing Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Ali Asadov participated in discussions with member states on pressing regional issues, including the reconstruction of Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

Key agenda items of the summit also included the selection of a new Secretary-General, approval of the Secretariat's budget, and the review of ministerial committee reports. In line with the principles of dialogue, cooperation, and inclusivity, the organization reaffirmed its commitment to peace, development, and equitable socio-economic growth.

Established on June 15, 1997, in Istanbul at Turkey’s initiative, the D-8 organization has consistently prioritized sustainable trade growth, renewable energy, and fair development. By welcoming Azerbaijan, the organization aims to enhance its global economic influence, diversify energy solutions, and strengthen its role in international decision-making processes.

President Aliyev underscored Azerbaijan’s readiness to align its resources and strategies with the D-8 framework, contributing to innovation, energy cooperation, and economic diversification. Observers note that Azerbaijan’s inclusion is particularly significant as the organization seeks to tackle challenges stemming from geopolitical instability, post-pandemic recovery, and energy transitions.

The D-8 summit, held under the theme of promoting economic cooperation among member states, has taken on heightened importance this year. Analysts highlight the organization’s role in addressing trade imbalances, reducing socio-economic disparities, and proposing viable solutions to energy challenges.

Government officials believe Azerbaijan's membership is set to provide new momentum to the D-8’s strategic objectives, leveraging its rich natural resources and growing role in regional logistics and connectivity. For Azerbaijan, this milestone further cements its position as a bridge between Europe and Asia, strengthening its economic partnerships with key Islamic nations.